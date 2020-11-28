Football Football Own goal gives dominant Atletico sixth straight La Liga win Atletico had dominated possession and fired 14 shots before a late own goal from Valencia's Toni Lato helped it go on level with Real Sociedad on top of La Liga on Saturday. Reuters 28 November, 2020 23:08 IST The win gave second-placed Atletico a sixth consecutive La Liga victory and saw it move on to 23 points after nine games. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 28 November, 2020 23:08 IST Atletico Madrid was rewarded for its determination when it snatched a 1-0 win at Valencia thanks to a late own goal to go level on points with La Liga leader Real Sociedad on Saturday.The visitor had carved out chance after chance with no recompense until Yannick Carrasco cut into the box and his cross bounced off the flailing leg of Valencia defender Toni Lato and trickled into the net in the 79th minute.READ | Mahrez hat-trick as Manchester City thrashes Burnley 5-0 yet again The own goal was fortuitous but certainly deserved after Diego Simeone's side had dominated possession and fired 14 shots at goal, denied by Valencia's in-form keeper Jaume Domenech and a goal-line clearance by defender Daniel Wass.It gave second-placed Atletico a sixth consecutive La Liga victory and saw it move on to 23 points after nine games. It is level with leader Sociedad who has played 10 and is in action on Sunday at home to Villarreal Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos