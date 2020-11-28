Own goal gives dominant Atletico sixth straight La Liga win

Atletico Madrid was rewarded for its determination when it snatched a 1-0 win at Valencia thanks to a late own goal to go level on points with La Liga leader Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The visitor had carved out chance after chance with no recompense until Yannick Carrasco cut into the box and his cross bounced off the flailing leg of Valencia defender Toni Lato and trickled into the net in the 79th minute.

READ | Mahrez hat-trick as Manchester City thrashes Burnley 5-0 yet again

The own goal was fortuitous but certainly deserved after Diego Simeone's side had dominated possession and fired 14 shots at goal, denied by Valencia's in-form keeper Jaume Domenech and a goal-line clearance by defender Daniel Wass.

It gave second-placed Atletico a sixth consecutive La Liga victory and saw it move on to 23 points after nine games. It is level with leader Sociedad who has played 10 and is in action on Sunday at home to Villarreal