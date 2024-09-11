Paraguay vs Brazil Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: PAR 1-0 BRA; Selecaos trails to Diego Gomez goal, Gatito denies Vinicius Jr

- September 11, 2024 08:02FULL-TIME96’ Full Time! PAR 1-0 BRA
The referee blows the final whistle and the home crowd erupts in loud cheer. A historic night for Paraguayan football as its beats the the five-time World Cup winners.
Diego Gomez’s 20th minute strike give Paraguay a historic win in Asuncion.
- September 11, 2024 07:5995’
Vinicius Jr tries to set up Moura but his pass is intercepted by the valiant Paraguayan defence.
- September 11, 2024 07:5894’
Lucas Moura’s shot from outside of the box flies over the bar.
- September 11, 2024 07:56YELLOW CARD92’
Vinicius Jr gets yellow card for showing dissent. Frustrations are creeping in the Brazilian team, even the coaching staff are also showing disagreement to the officials.
- September 11, 2024 07:54CORNER91’
Brazil gets yet another corner but fails to take advantage of it.
- September 11, 2024 07:5390’+6’
Six minutes added on after the end of the regulation time. Brazil needs to find a goal in these six minutes.
- September 11, 2024 07:5390’
Time is running out for Brazil. Paraguay can now smell the victory.
- September 11, 2024 07:5086’
Vinicius Jr is down injured outside of the Paraguayan box but the referee is unmoved. Paraguay goes on a counter attack but is looking to slow down the tempo of the game.
- September 11, 2024 07:4883’
Julio Enciso comes off and is replaced by Blas Riveros
Miguel Almirón also is substituted.
- September 11, 2024 07:4581’
Henriques creates yet another chance for Brazil but can’t seem to find the final pass. The Selecao is looking desperate with less the 10 minutes of regulation time left.
- September 11, 2024 07:42FREE KICK79’
Henrique gets fouled outside of the box and Brazil gets a free-kick.
- September 11, 2024 07:4177’
More substitutions for Brazil.
Lucas Paqueta out Gerson in.
Lucas Moura comes in for Rodrygo.
- September 11, 2024 07:39CORNER76’
Sasa’s shot from the edge of the box is deflected behind by onrushing Brazilian defence. Paraguay gets a corner.
The hosts gets yet another corner. Paraguay is looking threatening in the final third.
- September 11, 2024 07:3774’
Brazil has come to life in the last five minutes or so, however, the Selecao is still behind in the game.
- September 11, 2024 07:36CORNER73’
Paraguay custodian Gatito Fernandez makes a spectacular save to deny Vinicius Jr’s curling effort from outside of the box. It is a corner for Brazil.
- September 11, 2024 07:3571’
Vinicius almost scores from the resulting set piece but Paraguay somehow keeps the clean sheet intact for now. It was a teasing delivery from Henrique.
- September 11, 2024 07:34CORNER70’
Henrique is causing all sorts of problem to the Paraguayan defence on the right flank. He earns a corner for the Selecao after a going past several defenders.
- September 11, 2024 07:32YELLOW CARD68’
Damián Bobadilla gets into the referee’s book for his challenge on Luiz Henrique.
- September 11, 2024 07:31CORNER67’
Guilherme Arana cross from the left flank is defended by the Praguian defence and it is a corner for Brazil.
A disappointing delivery from Vinicius and Brazil fails to make it count.
- September 11, 2024 07:2864’
Pitta is down on the pitch with what seems like a cramp. He is replaced by Sosa.
Goalscorer Diego Gomez is also coming off and is replaced by Alex Arce.
- September 11, 2024 07:24CORNER60’
Paraguay gets a corner after Marquinhos clears the ball from the feat of Pitta. Paraguay is looking dangerous.
Los Guaraníes fails to take advantage of the set piece.
- September 11, 2024 07:2258’
Gabriel denies Diego Gomez a second with a brilliant block. Julio Enciso combines with Almiron to tee off Gomez a shooting opportunity inside the block but the Arsenal defender was alert.
- September 11, 2024 07:21FREE KICK57’
The ball hits Lucas Paqueta’s hand and its is a free-kick for Paraguay.
- September 11, 2024 07:2056’
Henrique creates a chance for Brazil. He drops his shoulders to go past defenders in the left flank and fires in a cross at the far post, Vinicius heads it back to the middle but Paraguay defence clears it.
- September 11, 2024 07:1753’
Paraguay has most of the possession in the early part of second half and is trying to increase its lead. Brazil, on the other hand is committing silly fouls to break the rhythm of the game.
- September 11, 2024 07:1449’
Paraguay appeals for a penalty as Pitta is down inside the box after a recovery challenge from Gabriel but the referee is unmoved. It is a goal kick for Selecao.
- September 11, 2024 07:1246’
Rodrygo gets a golden chance to bring Brazil back to to the game but fails to hit the target.
- September 11, 2024 07:11Second half starts!
The second half begins. Brazil needs a goal to get back to the contest.
- September 11, 2024 07:08Endrick, Guimaraes subbed off
Endrick is subbed off and is replaced by Luiz Henrique.
João Pedro comes in for Bruno Guimaraes.
- September 11, 2024 07:06Second half about to being
Both teams are in the the tunnel and gearing to go out on the pitch for the second half.
- September 11, 2024 07:05Brazil trails 1-0 in first half
Brazil conceded an early goal in the first half and will be looking to respond in the second.
- September 11, 2024 07:04Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match between Paraguay and Brazil. Stay Tuned for all news and updates from the game at Asunción, Paraguay.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paraguay vs Brazil Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: PAR 1-0 BRA; Selecaos trails to Diego Gomez goal, Gatito denies Vinicius Jr
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Diego Gomez’s strike gives Paraguay historic win over Brazil
- Colombia vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: James, Mosquera help COL win 2-1 against ARG
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Colombia continues unbeaten run with win over Argentina
- Duleep Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma hopes to climb First-Class ladder with all-round ability
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE