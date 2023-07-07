Paris 2024 Qualifiers: Indian women to open campaign against Japan

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the second-round fixtures for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in Paris 2024 on Thursday, July 7, 2023. The draw for the same was conducted in May.

India – ranked 60 in the world – will open its Group C campaign against Asian powerhouse Japan (ranked 11) on October 26 at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

This will be its toughest contest, with Thomas Dennerby’s side coming up against the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner. It will next face Vietnam, another side on the rise, which will make its debut in the WWC 2023.

India qualified for Round 2 after completing a double over host Kyrgyzstan (5-0 and 4-0) in Bishkek in April.

The second round comprises three groups of four teams each:

Group A: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Philippines, Iran

Group B: China PR, South Korea, Thailand and DPR Korea

Group C: India, Japan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan

India’s final opponents in the group will be 49-ranked Uzbekistan on November 1 at the Bunyodkor Stadium.

The three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up will progress to Round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches in February 2024 to decide the final two spots reserved for AFC in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India’s Round 2 fixtures of AFC Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024: