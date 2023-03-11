Football

PSG star Neymar undergoes successful ankle surgery

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG’s last three games.

Reuters
11 March, 2023 08:41 IST
11 March, 2023 08:41 IST
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain forward Neymar reacts during a Ligue 1 match against Marseille on February 8, 2023. 

FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain forward Neymar reacts during a Ligue 1 match against Marseille on February 8, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG’s last three games.

Paris Saint Germain’s Brazil forward Neymar has successfully undergone surgery on his right ankle, the Ligue 1 side announced on Friday.

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG’s last three games.

Also Read
Paris Saint-Germain in the race to buy Stade de France

In a post on Instagram this week, Neymar vowed to “come back stronger” after his injury.

“Neymar Jr was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha...,” PSG said in a statement.

The French champion did not provide a timeline for Neymar’s return, saying “the player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment.”

Earlier this week, PSG said the injury will keep the Brazil international out for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old has twice spent lengthy spells on the sidelines after sustaining metatarsal fractures before PSG’s last-16 tie against Real Madrid in 2019 and against Manchester United the following year, with the French side being knocked out of the Champions League on both occasions.

He did not feature in PSG’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, which eliminated them from the Champions League.

PSG is top of the league with an eight-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille. It next travels to 15th-placed Brest on Saturday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us