PSG beats Real Madrid, makes it to quarterfinals in Women’s Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch its place in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League on Thursday, while Sam Kerr’s second-half goal edged Chelsea past Servette.

Shaken by a mystery attack on France international Kheira Hamraoui and a crushing 6-1 loss to domestic title rival Lyon, PSG earned a welcome win thanks to goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sakina Karchaoui.

The French champion, twice runner-up in Europe, claimed top spot in Group B with two games still to play after recording a fourth consecutive win. It has scored 13 goals without reply.

Madrid remains on course to progress but is now just two points clear of Kharkiv, which won 2-0 away to Breidablik in Iceland.

Last season’s beaten finalist Chelsea was frustrated by Swiss side Servette for more than an hour before Australian star Kerr broke the deadlock at Kingsmeadow. It was enough to hand the Blues a 1-0 victory, just over a week after they thrashed the same opponents 7-0 in Switzerland.

Unbeaten Chelsea leads Juventus by three points at the top of Group A after the Italians beat two-time former winner Wolfsburg 2-0 in Germany. Kathrin-Julia Hendrich’s own goal gave Juventus the lead early in the second half before Andrea Staskova wrapped up the points in stoppage time.