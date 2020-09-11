Football

PSG signs right back Florenzi on season's loan

PSG has an option to buy the 29-year-old Italy defender, who has 36 international caps and captained Roma last season.

AP
PARIS 11 September, 2020 22:42 IST

Alessandro Florenzi has scored 28 goals in 280 games for Roma.   -  Getty Images

AP
PARIS 11 September, 2020 22:42 IST

French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed right back Alessandro Florenzi on a season’s loan from Italian club AS Roma.

PSG announced the deal on Friday, adding it has an option to buy the 29-year-old Italy defender, who has 36 international caps and captained Roma last season.

READ | Tottenham needs to sign a striker, says Jose Mourinho

The attack-minded Florenzi can also play in midfield and netted 28 goals in 280 games for Roma, including a career-best total of eight in the 2015-16 season.

PSG began its league campaign losing at Lens 1-0 on Thursday, and hosts Marseille on Sunday followed by Metz at home on Wednesday.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Latest updates

IPL Interviews

IPL Videos

Fixtures

IPL Pictures

IPL Features

IPL Quiz

My IPL
IPL Special

  Dugout videos