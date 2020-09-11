PSG signs right back Florenzi on season's loan

French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed right back Alessandro Florenzi on a season’s loan from Italian club AS Roma.

PSG announced the deal on Friday, adding it has an option to buy the 29-year-old Italy defender, who has 36 international caps and captained Roma last season.

READ | Tottenham needs to sign a striker, says Jose Mourinho

The attack-minded Florenzi can also play in midfield and netted 28 goals in 280 games for Roma, including a career-best total of eight in the 2015-16 season.

PSG began its league campaign losing at Lens 1-0 on Thursday, and hosts Marseille on Sunday followed by Metz at home on Wednesday.