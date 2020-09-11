Football Football PSG signs right back Florenzi on season's loan PSG has an option to buy the 29-year-old Italy defender, who has 36 international caps and captained Roma last season. AP PARIS 11 September, 2020 22:42 IST Alessandro Florenzi has scored 28 goals in 280 games for Roma. - Getty Images AP PARIS 11 September, 2020 22:42 IST French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed right back Alessandro Florenzi on a season’s loan from Italian club AS Roma.PSG announced the deal on Friday, adding it has an option to buy the 29-year-old Italy defender, who has 36 international caps and captained Roma last season.READ | Tottenham needs to sign a striker, says Jose Mourinho The attack-minded Florenzi can also play in midfield and netted 28 goals in 280 games for Roma, including a career-best total of eight in the 2015-16 season.PSG began its league campaign losing at Lens 1-0 on Thursday, and hosts Marseille on Sunday followed by Metz at home on Wednesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos