Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique

Newcastle will play its first home Champions League game since 2003, something Luis Enrique is not taking lightly, adding that it will be a clash that will prove what PSG is made of.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 10:58 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during a training session.   | Photo Credit: Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during a training session.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique said no one wanted to face Newcastle United in the Champions League because of its high level, with his side determined to survive the “hostile but unrivalled atmosphere” at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle will play its first home Champions League game since 2003, something Luis Enrique is not taking lightly, adding that it will be a clash that will prove what PSG is made of.

Lionel Messi’s status is still a mystery as Inter Miami prepares for an MLS match at Chicago

“They are very well drilled with the ball and without. (They are) fearsome (opponents) in their stadium with their passionate fans. Tomorrow is going to be a great test for us,” the manager told a press conference on Tuesday.

The Spaniard added that Eddie Howe’s side could go far in a competition that does not reward consistency, especially after the group stage.

“Nobody wanted to play against them because of what they did last season. I don’t think there is anyone in Europe who would dare to say that they are not the favourites because of their level, their individual quality and what they do as a team.”

Manchester United can still reach Champions League knockout phase: Ten Hag

Luis Enrique praised the fact that Newcastle has its first home game of this Champions League season after a 0-0 draw at the San Siro against AC Milan, considering it a real challenge for the Ligue 1 side, adding that he is a little envious of the “spectacular” atmosphere.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to see what PSG are made of. I’m even envious of my players, who will be able to play in an environment like few others in Europe,” he added.

PSG tops Group F after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in their opening match.

