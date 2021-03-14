Football Football Parma stuns Roma and clinches first Serie A win since November Coming into the game on the back of three successive victories, the loss takes Roma to fifth place, two points behind Atalanta. Reuters 14 March, 2021 22:07 IST Dennis Man of Parma Calcio 1913 battles for possession with Gianluca Mancini of A.S Roma during the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and AS Roma at Stadio Ennio Tardini on March 14, 2021 in Parma, Italy. - Getty Images Reuters 14 March, 2021 22:07 IST Relegation battling Parma stunned AS Roma by beating the Champions League hopefuls 2-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday to end a 17-match winless run in Serie A.Valentin Mihaila fired the hosts to an early lead before Hernani’s second-half penalty sealed a deserved win for Roberto D’Aversa’s side, its first victory since Nov. 30.Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez denied Dennis Man with a good save early in the second half as Parma put in an impressive performance to earn its third win of the season.READ | Iheanacho hat-trick as Leicester crush Sheffield UnitedParma remained in 19th place, but the victory took them to 19 points, three adrift of safety.Roma came into the game on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions, including a comprehensive 3-0 Europa League last-16 first-leg win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, but the defeat left the team in fifth place, two points behind Atalanta.Earlier on Saturday, Bologna earned a 3-1 home win over Sampdoria to move into 12th place, one point and one place behind the visitors.Musa Barrow and Mattias Svanberg struck either side of Fabio Quagliarella’s goal in the first half before Roberto Soriano wrapped up the win. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.