Football

 Serie A: Dybala joins AS Roma from Juventus on free transfer

Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala has joined Italian side AS Roma on a three-year contract following his departure from Juventus.

Reuters
20 July, 2022 16:28 IST
20 July, 2022 16:28 IST
Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus during his previous stint in Serie A.

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus during his previous stint in Serie A. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala has joined Italian side AS Roma on a three-year contract following his departure from Juventus.

Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala has joined Italian side AS Roma on a three-year contract following his departure from Juventus, the Europa Conference League champion said on Wednesday.

“The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions,” Dybala, who signed on a free transfer, said in a post on Twitter.

“I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with.”

“As an opponent I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans.”

“I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt,” he added.

Roma will open the season on August 14 at Salernitana. It will visit Dybala’s former club Juventus in the third round.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us