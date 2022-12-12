Football

Pele’s health improving, no forecast for hospital discharge, say doctors

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on November 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment.

Reuters
12 December, 2022 20:46 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pele, who has been battling cancer, is currently being treated for a respiratory infection as well.

FILE PHOTO: Pele, who has been battling cancer, is currently being treated for a respiratory infection as well. | Photo Credit: AFP

The health of Brazilian football great Pele was improving but there was still no forecast for when he could be discharged from hospital after being admitted there late last month, according to a medical report released on Monday.

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed following his hospitalization.

“The patient continues to show improvement in the clinical status, in particular the respiratory infection. He remains in a regular room, is conscious and with stable vital signs,” medical staff at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital said.

