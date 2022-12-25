Football

Pele ‘fighting with faith’ as children rush to hospital

Two of his daughters were at the hospital, with one posting a photograph on Friday hugging Pele on his hospital bed with another daughter sleeping on a couch.

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 08:27 IST
Brazilian football great Pele is currently in elevated care related to kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.

Brazilian football great Pele is currently in elevated care related to kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.

As Pele’s children gathered at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, it prompted concern about the health condition of the 82-year-old Brazilian football great.

“We’re still here, fighting and with faith. Another night together,” Kely Nascimento wrote in a social media post.

Pele, arguably the greatest footballer of all time with three World Cup trophies in his possession, has been in the hospital since November 29 due deteriorating health condition related to colon cancer, first diagnosed in September 2021. He has since been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The hospital, on Wednesday, said Pele’s cancer progressed, and he needs more care related to kidney and heart dysfunctions.

Meanwhile, Pele’s son Edinho has also arrived at the hospital from Parana, where he coaches the second-division side Londrina, to be by his father’s side.

In his post, Edinho, with a photograph of him holding his father’s hand, wrote, “Dad … my strength is yours.”

