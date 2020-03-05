Football Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City's FA Cup triumph over Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the upcoming trip to Old Trafford. Rob Lancaster 05 March, 2020 10:41 IST Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby Rob Lancaster 05 March, 2020 10:41 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unsure if Kevin De Bruyne will be fit for Sunday's derby against Manchester United due to a shoulder injury. De Bruyne was not involved as City triumphed 1-0 at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, Sergio Aguero's goal sending the holder through to the quarterfinals midweek. Speaking after Wednesday's victory, Guardiola revealed star De Bruyne was absent because of a problem suffered in the closing stages of the EFL Cup final against Aston Villa at the weekend.READ | Aguero strike sends Manchester City into FA quarters The City boss admitted he does not know if the 28-year-old will be ready for the weekend as City faces the short trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League. "Kevin had a problem here [pointing to his shoulder]," Guardiola told the media. "He was not fit. In the last game, the last minutes he fell down in a bad position and had a problem in his back. We don't know how long [he will be out]. Hopefully not much." Asked if Belgium international De Bruyne will be fit to face United, he replied: "I don't know." De Bruyne only came on a second-half substitute against Villa, replacing Ilkay Gundogan in the 58th minute at Wembley Stadium. After the game against United, City hosts Arsenal in league action next Wednesday, while the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid takes place at the Etihad Stadium on March 17. Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby Eric Dier clashes with Tottenham fan in stands after FA Cup defeat Serie A: 5 Things - Lazio's unbeaten run stretches to 21 games WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years More Videos Zidane: 'Vinicius deserved to score and Real deserved to win El Clasico' Klopp focused on winning games again after Liverpool unbeaten run ends LaLiga considering El Clasico behind closed doors When Bayern Munich met Bon Jovi Lampard: Kepa relationship 'fine' but I can't keep everyone happy Guardiola on Coronavirus: We hug, but not as good as Jurgen! Guardiola talks tactics: Genius or disaster? Ligue 1 stats: Di Maria the assist king, Slimani the goal poacher