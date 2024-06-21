MagazineBuy Print

Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN Group A match

Chile, which won the South American Championship in 2015 and 2016 will bank on its experienced players such as Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Claudio Bravo, while Peru will rely on its veteran striker Paolo Guerrero.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 08:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO:) Chile's forward Alexis Sanchez sportz.
FILE PHOTO:) Chile’s forward Alexis Sanchez sportz. | Photo Credit: JAVIER TORRES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO:) Chile’s forward Alexis Sanchez sportz. | Photo Credit: JAVIER TORRES

The Copa America 2024 kicked-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

Lionel Messi lead Argentina with a 2-0 win over Jesse Marsch’s Canada in the tournament opener with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Former Champions Chile, which won the South American Championship in 2015 and 2016 will bank on its experienced players such as Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Claudio Bravo, while Peru will rely on its veteran striker Paolo Guerrero.

PERU VS CHILE PREDICTED LINEUPS

Peru Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gallese (GK); Abram, Zambarno, Araujo; Lopez, Quispe, Cartagena, Pena, Advincula, Florez, Guerrero

Chile Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bravo (GK); Isla, Catalan, Lichnovsky, Sauzo; Nunez, Pulgar, Davila, Sanchez, Valdes, Vargas

