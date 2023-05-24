Football

Pirlo sacked: Former Juve manager parts ways as Karagumruk coach

The former Juventus coach, who signed a one-year contract with the Super Lig team last summer, will leave the position with three matches left in the season.

24 May, 2023 22:24 IST
FILE PHOTO: The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner arrived in Turkey after leaving Juventus as its manager.

Italian Andrea Pirlo has been released from his job as coach of Turkish top-tier side Fatih Karagumruk SK, the club said on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old former Juventus coach signed a one-year contract with the Istanbul-based Super Lig team last summer when he arrived from Juve, will leave the position with three matches left in the season.

“Since we can’t continue with Mr Andrea Pirlo and his staff next season, we gave them permission to leave soon hoping it will give them a chance to plan their future,” the club said in a statement.

Karagumruk, which was promoted to Turkey’s top flight in 2020, is ninth in the league standings.

