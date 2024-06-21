Poland vs Austria LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview

PREVIEW
Poland hopes record scorer Robert Lewandowski will be fit for its Euro 2024 Group D clash with Austria on Friday after slumping to a 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands in its opening game.
Lewandowski picked up a thigh injury in a warm-up friendly against Turkey, and though he was named on the bench against the Dutch, coach Michal Probierz decided not to risk him.
“He (Lewandowski) will hopefully play against Austria, he’s a very important player for us,” Probierz told reporters in the wake of the defeat to the Dutch.
“We have shown (against Netherlands) that we can play football very well, we had our chances, and I told the players to keep their chins up, we can play against anyone ... all the players believe that we are moving in the right direction.”
(with inputs from Reuters)
Read full preview HERE
When and where will the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match kick-off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match in India?
Where can you live stream the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- How to watch the Copa America 2024 live on TV around the world?
- Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Warner gets to his fifty; Rain halts AUS’ run chase vs BAN
- Paris Olympics 2024: Sarah Bacon leads women’s springboard at U.S. diving trials
- Paris Olympics 2024: Murphy, Smith and Douglass register wins at U.S. swimming trials
- Jannik Sinner enters Halle quarterfinals, beats Fabian Marozsan
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE