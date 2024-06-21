MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Poland vs Austria LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and streaming info of the Euro 2024 Group D clash between Poland and Austria at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. 

Published : Jun 21, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lewandowski picked up a thigh injury in a warm-up friendly against Turkey, and though he was named on the bench against the Dutch, coach Michal Probierz decided not to risk him.
Lewandowski picked up a thigh injury in a warm-up friendly against Turkey, and though he was named on the bench against the Dutch, coach Michal Probierz decided not to risk him. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lewandowski picked up a thigh injury in a warm-up friendly against Turkey, and though he was named on the bench against the Dutch, coach Michal Probierz decided not to risk him. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Poland hopes record scorer Robert Lewandowski will be fit for its Euro 2024 Group D clash with Austria on Friday after slumping to a 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands in its opening game.

Lewandowski picked up a thigh injury in a warm-up friendly against Turkey, and though he was named on the bench against the Dutch, coach Michal Probierz decided not to risk him.

“He (Lewandowski) will hopefully play against Austria, he’s a very important player for us,” Probierz told reporters in the wake of the defeat to the Dutch.

“We have shown (against Netherlands) that we can play football very well, we had our chances, and I told the players to keep their chins up, we can play against anyone ... all the players believe that we are moving in the right direction.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Friday, June 21, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match in India?
The Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Related Topics

Poland /

Austria /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How to watch the Copa America 2024 live on TV around the world?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Warner gets to his fifty; Rain halts AUS’ run chase vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Sarah Bacon leads women’s springboard at U.S. diving trials
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murphy, Smith and Douglass register wins at U.S. swimming trials
    AFP
  5. Jannik Sinner enters Halle quarterfinals, beats Fabian Marozsan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Poland vs Austria LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. SVK vs UKR, Euro 2024: Who is the referee in Slovakia vs Ukraine?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024: Predicted line-ups for SVK v UKR Group E match
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN Group A match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How to watch the Copa America 2024 live on TV around the world?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Warner gets to his fifty; Rain halts AUS’ run chase vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Sarah Bacon leads women’s springboard at U.S. diving trials
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murphy, Smith and Douglass register wins at U.S. swimming trials
    AFP
  5. Jannik Sinner enters Halle quarterfinals, beats Fabian Marozsan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment