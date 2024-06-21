MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Sarah Bacon leads women’s springboard at U.S. diving trials

Krysta Palmer, the bronze medalist on the springboard at the Tokyo Olympics, was fourth at 299.30.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 09:21 IST , KNOXVILLE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Sarah Bacon of the United States competes during the women’s super final springboard at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023. (File Photo)
Sarah Bacon of the United States competes during the women’s super final springboard at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sarah Bacon of the United States competes during the women’s super final springboard at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sarah Bacon led the women’s three-metre springboard, and Carson Tyler topped the men’s 10-metre platform after the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic diving trials on Thursday.

Bacon was consistent throughout her list and totalled 341.25 points. She was trailed by Alison Gibson at 317.70 and Sophie Verzyl at 313.55. Krysta Palmer, the bronze medalist on the springboard at the Tokyo Olympics, was fourth at 299.30.

Bacon will be looking to qualify for a second event in Paris after earning a spot in synchronized 3-meter Monday at the University of Tennessee natatorium.

Tyler received 477.20 points in the platform semifinal, highlighted by 94.35 points on a front 4½ tuck and 86.40 on a back 2½ with 2½.

Tyler Wills held the second spot with 429.90, followed by Brandon Loschiavo at 424.75.

Scores from the semifinals will carry over into the finals on Saturday. The top two women on the springboard will earn spots on the Olympic team, while only the winner of the men’s platform lands a spot in Paris.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sarah Bacon /

US Swimming Trials

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 80/2 (10); BAN 140/8; Head, Marsh fall to spin after rain delay
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Sarah Bacon leads women’s springboard at U.S. diving trials
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Murphy, Smith and Douglass register wins at U.S. swimming trials
    AFP
  4. Jannik Sinner enters Halle quarterfinals, beats Fabian Marozsan
    AP
  5. Matt Grevers comes out of retirement to compete at U.S. swimming trials
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Sarah Bacon leads women’s springboard at U.S. diving trials
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Murphy, Smith and Douglass register wins at U.S. swimming trials
    AFP
  3. Pacy Popovici puts 100 metres freestyle rivals on notice
    Reuters
  4. Ledecky continues domination of 1,500m freestyle at USA Olympic trials
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Eleven swimmers in doping scandal named in China Olympic team
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 80/2 (10); BAN 140/8; Head, Marsh fall to spin after rain delay
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Sarah Bacon leads women’s springboard at U.S. diving trials
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Murphy, Smith and Douglass register wins at U.S. swimming trials
    AFP
  4. Jannik Sinner enters Halle quarterfinals, beats Fabian Marozsan
    AP
  5. Matt Grevers comes out of retirement to compete at U.S. swimming trials
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment