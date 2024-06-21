Ukraine will look to brush aside its shock 0-3 loss to Slovakia when it kicks off its second group stage game of the 2024 European Championship at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Friday.

The referee appointed to officiate in that match is Michael Oliver, a prominent professional in the Premier League circuit who has also made a name for himself in international tournaments as well as foreign leagues.

Oliver has been an international referee since 2012, and a part of UEFA’s Elite Group since 2018. The Englishman will be appearing at his second European Championship after officiating in three games at UEFA EURO 2020.

“The eyes of the world are on this tournament,” Oliver, one of 19 referees selected to officiate at UEFA EURO 2024, was quoted telling the UEFA website.

“You get a sense when you arrive at the stadium that the atmosphere is different. The pressure, the competition, and the quality of matches are all higher. You’re aware of that pressure, but you just try to prepare the best you can and make sure you’re ready for it.”

