Netherlands’ Bart Verbruggen became the youngest Dutch goalkeeper to start a match in the European Championship, when he was named in the starting line-up of the match against Poland, on Sunday.

At 21 years and 303 days, he became the youngest goalie in Euros since José Ángel Iribar, who played for Spain in EURO 1964, then called the European Nations Cup. In the history of the tournament, he ranks third among youngest goalkeepers to play in the tournament.

LIST OF YOUNGEST GOALKEEPERS IN EURO 2024