Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024: Gakpo equals Cristiano Ronaldo record after equaliser in POL v NED

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo equalised after Polan’d early strike in the Group D game of Euro 2024 at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Sunday.

Nicola Zalewski’s clearance was latched on by Nathan Ake, as Gakpo then got to the ball and his shot, after a deflection, kissed the net, making it all square for Ronald Koeman’s side. It was his 10th goal for the Oranje, getting him level with as Ryan Babel, Mark van Bommel and Philip Cocu.

The strike also helped the Liverpool forward get level with another record set by Cristiano Ronaldo previously.

Only two players have scored in each of their last four group stage games at the European Championships and World Cup in the 21st century, with Ronaldo being the firsts and and Spanish forward Alvaro Morata being the other. On Sunday, Gakpo got added into the list.

The forward, who grew up in the youth academy of Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, had also scored Netherlands’ opening goal of the FIFA World Cup, an 84th minute strike against Senegal.

Gakpo initially had an opportunity to represent Togo and Ghana, since his father was of Ghanaian descent, but he chose to play for the Netherlands, and made his senior team debut in the last edition of the European Champioships.