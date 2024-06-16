MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Poland vs Netherlands all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group D match

Despite facing each other 19 times across all competitions in 1968, both teams will play each other for the first time in the European Championships.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 07:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Wojciech Szczesny of Poland and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands.
From left to right: Wojciech Szczesny of Poland and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right: Wojciech Szczesny of Poland and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP

Poland and Netherlands will kick-off its Euro 2024 campaign in a Group D clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Sunday.

Despite facing each other 19 times across all competitions in 1968, both teams will play each other for the first time in the European Championships.

The Netherlands has the upper hand against Poland regarding the head-to-head record with nine wins against the Poles. The last time Poland beat Netherlands was a 2-0 home win in the 1979 European qualifiers.

Ahead of the 2024 European Championship Group D clash, Sportstar looks at the all-time head-to-head record between Poland and the Netherlands.

Head-to-Head record

Matches: 19

Poland wins: 3

Draws: 7

Netherlands wins: 9

Related Topics

Poland /

Netherlands /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland 138/4 vs Australia; McMullen falls after scoring rapid fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Poland vs Netherlands Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Poland vs Netherlands all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gretchen Walsh sets 100m fly world record at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Poland vs Netherlands Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Poland vs Netherlands all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Group B points table: Spain on top, defending champion Italy second on goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy opens campaign with narrow 2-1 win against Albania
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland 138/4 vs Australia; McMullen falls after scoring rapid fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Poland vs Netherlands Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Poland vs Netherlands all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gretchen Walsh sets 100m fly world record at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment