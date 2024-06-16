Poland vs Netherlands all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group D match

Poland and Netherlands will kick-off its Euro 2024 campaign in a Group D clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Sunday.

Despite facing each other 19 times across all competitions in 1968, both teams will play each other for the first time in the European Championships.

The Netherlands has the upper hand against Poland regarding the head-to-head record with nine wins against the Poles. The last time Poland beat Netherlands was a 2-0 home win in the 1979 European qualifiers.

Ahead of the 2024 European Championship Group D clash, Sportstar looks at the all-time head-to-head record between Poland and the Netherlands.

Head-to-Head record

Matches: 19

Poland wins: 3

Draws: 7

Netherlands wins: 9