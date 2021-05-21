Euro squad: Ronaldo leads formidable Portugal attack

Cristiano Ronaldo leads a formidable front line for defending European champion Portugal as coach Fernando Santos unveiled his Euro 2020 squad on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who added the Italian Cup to his collection this week and has scored over 100 goals for Juventus, is joined by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, who can win the Spanish league title this week, and Liverpool striker Diogo Jota complete its frontline for the tournament starting on June 11.

Joining them will be Andre Silva, who has scored more goals in a Bundesliga season than any other Eintracht Frankfurt player.

Santos' list of defenders makes for equally impressive reading as Portugal wants to put up a strong defence of its title.

Ruben Dias was arguably Manchester City's most inspirational player in its dominant run to the Premier League title while club team mate Joao Cancelo has had his best ever campaign at fullback and complements leftback Raphael Guerreiro perfectly.

Portugal is in Group F along with world champion France, Germany and Hungary. It will play its last warm-up games against Spain on June 4 and Israel on June 9.

Squad: