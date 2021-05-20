Euro 2020: Mbappe delighted to team up with Benzema

Kylian Mbappe said he was delighted at the prospect of teaming up with Karim Benzema in the French side at next month’s European Championship.

“I'm very happy, I've always said I wanted to play with great players. There are not a lot of top players in the world better than Benzema," Mbappe said.

“He played in Madrid for 10 years. The pressure, he knows, he has the experience, he has the talent above all.

“It's easy to adapt with the big players. So, I'm sure we will all adapt very quickly," Mbappe added.

ALSO READ | Mbappe stars as PSG beats Monaco 2-0 to retain French Cup

The Real Madrid striker was included in the squad on Tuesday after he and coach Didier Deschamps resolved their differences. His return ended a six-year absence from the French team, including missing out of its World Cup triumph in Russia in 2018.

Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for 'Les Bleus' since 2015 after a blackmail scandal over which he faces a trial in October.