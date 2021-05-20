Football International International Euro 2020: Mbappe delighted to team up with Benzema The Real Madrid striker was included in the squad on Tuesday after he and coach Didier Deschamps resolved their differences. Reuters PARIS 20 May, 2021 13:05 IST Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for 'Les Bleus' since 2015. - REUTERS Reuters PARIS 20 May, 2021 13:05 IST Kylian Mbappe said he was delighted at the prospect of teaming up with Karim Benzema in the French side at next month’s European Championship.“I'm very happy, I've always said I wanted to play with great players. There are not a lot of top players in the world better than Benzema," Mbappe said.“He played in Madrid for 10 years. The pressure, he knows, he has the experience, he has the talent above all.“It's easy to adapt with the big players. So, I'm sure we will all adapt very quickly," Mbappe added. ALSO READ | Mbappe stars as PSG beats Monaco 2-0 to retain French CupThe Real Madrid striker was included in the squad on Tuesday after he and coach Didier Deschamps resolved their differences. His return ended a six-year absence from the French team, including missing out of its World Cup triumph in Russia in 2018.Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for 'Les Bleus' since 2015 after a blackmail scandal over which he faces a trial in October. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.