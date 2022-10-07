Football

Portugal’s Pedro Neto to miss Qatar World Cup with ankle injury

The 22-year-old Neto picked up the injury in the first half of Wolves’ 2-0 Premier League defeat away by West Ham United last weekend.

Reuters
07 October, 2022 16:34 IST
07 October, 2022 16:34 IST
Neto, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, will undergo a surgery for injured ankle.

Neto, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, will undergo a surgery for injured ankle. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 22-year-old Neto picked up the injury in the first half of Wolves’ 2-0 Premier League defeat away by West Ham United last weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal winger Pedro Neto will undergo surgery on an ankle injury and miss the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, his Premier League team said on Friday.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury in the first half of Wolves’ 2-0 league defeat away by West Ham United last weekend.

The World Cup is due to begin in Qatar on Nov. 20, with Portugal starting its campaign on November 24 against Ghana in Group H.

Also Read
Fan dies in Argentina, match abandoned as players forced off due to tear gas

“Pedro sustained an ankle injury against West Ham on Saturday where he strained the lateral ligaments,” Wolves said in a statement.

“Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week, it is planned for him to undergo surgery. This means that, unfortunately, he will not be fit for the upcoming World Cup.”

Neto has played three times for Portugal, scoring once.

Portugal reached the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and its best performance was a third-place finish in 1966. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us