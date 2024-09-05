MagazineBuy Print

Portugal vs Croatia LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Nations League clash between Portugal and Croatia at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 04:53 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2024 training.
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2024 training. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2024 training. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Portugal is set to host Croatia in its Nations League opener on Thursday before welcoming Scotland in League A Group One on Sunday, Martinez said that he took positives from their penalty shootout defeat to France in the quarterfinals at the Euros and that his side will be stronger for the experience.

“Criticism is part of the demand we will always have. But the internal demands are even stronger than the demands of the fans,” Martinez told a press conference on Wednesday.

“We always want to win but the big tournaments have the best players in the world, so games are decided by details. The detail is often a penalty where the ball goes in or out.

“We showed character, we controlled the game against France and we grew a lot as a team. The group was ready to play two more games, but I really liked our character. We did very well in many aspects.”

Martinez said his players are experienced enough to deal with the pressure and turn the page on the heartbreaking shootout loss after a goalless stalemate, which summed up Portugal’s disappointing campaign, as they struggled to be effective up-front.

The Spanish manager said that his main focus was to build his team around their attack and that the fans should expect a more aggressive side than the one they saw in Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out any immediate thought of retirement from international football as he believes he still has plenty to give Portugal, he told a press conference on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for almost two years now, failed to score as he appeared at a record sixth European Championship this year, with Portugal exiting in the quarterfinals.

In spite of the criticism he received in the press conference Ronaldo said he “never considered leaving the national team” and he has retained the backing of coach Roberto Martinez.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Portugal vs Croatia Nations League match kick off?
The Portugal vs Croatia Nations League match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST, on Friday, September 6 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Portugal vs Croatia Nations League match?
The Portugal vs Croatia Nations League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
Where to live stream the Portugal vs Croatia Nations League match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

