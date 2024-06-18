Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head ahead of POR v CZE Group F clash

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on the Czech Republic in its Euro 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday (June 19, 12:30 AM IST).

Ronaldo and Czech forward Patrik Schick both scored five at the COVID-delayed Euro 2020 and are likely to shoulder the goalscoring burden for their sides this time around.

The last time the two sides met was in the UEFA Nations League in 2022, where Portugal beat the Czech Republic 4-0, thanks to goals from Diogo Dalot, Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes.

PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 5

Portugal: 4

Czech Republic: 1

Draws: 0

PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC PREVIOUS FIVE MATCHES