Euro 2024: List of highest goalscorers in European Championship, year-by-year breakdown, overall tally

The 17th edition of the European Championship is set to kick off in Germany, with the host nation taking on Scotland in the opening match on June 14.
During the course of the qualifying rounds of Euro 2024, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku broke the record for most goals scored in a single UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign with 14 goals.
However, the record for the most goals scored in a single Euro campaign is held by France’s Michel Platini, who scored nine goals in the 1984 edition.
Take a look at the all-time top scorers in the European Championship and the top scorer in every edition since its beginning in 1960:
All time top scorers
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|14
|Michel Platini
|France
|9
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|7
|Alan Shearer
|England
|7
Top scorer(s) in each edition
1960
1964
1968
1972
1976
1980
1984
1988
1992
1996
2000
2004
2008
2012
2016
2020
