Euro 2024: List of highest goalscorers in European Championship, year-by-year breakdown, overall tally

The record for the most goals scored in a single Euro campaign is held by France’s Michel Platini, who scored nine goals in the 1984 edition.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 11:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was the joint top scorer with Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick during Euro 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was the joint top scorer with Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick during Euro 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was the joint top scorer with Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick during Euro 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

The 17th edition of the European Championship is set to kick off in Germany, with the host nation taking on Scotland in the opening match on June 14.

During the course of the qualifying rounds of Euro 2024, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku broke the record for most goals scored in a single UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign with 14 goals.

However, the record for the most goals scored in a single Euro campaign is held by France’s Michel Platini, who scored nine goals in the 1984 edition.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024: Southgate confident of winning over England fans with new-look squad

Take a look at the all-time top scorers in the European Championship and the top scorer in every edition since its beginning in 1960:

All time top scorers

Player Country Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 14
Michel Platini France 9
Antoine Griezmann France 7
Alan Shearer England 7

Top scorer(s) in each edition

1960
Francois Heutte (France), Viktor Ponedelnik (USSR), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Milan Galic (Yugoslavia) - 2 goals
1964
Jesus Maria Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Deszo Novak (Hungary) - 2 goals
1968
Dragan Dzajic (Yugoslavia) - 2 goals
1972
Gerd Muller (West Germany) - 4 goals
1976
Dieter Muller (West Germany) - 4 goals
1980
Klaus Allofs (West Germany) - 3 goals
1984
Michel Platini (France) - 9 goals
1988
Marco van Basten (Netherlands) - 5 goals
1992
Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden) - 3 goals
1996
Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals
2000
Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milosevic (Yugoslavia) – 5 goals
2004
Milan Baros (Czech Republic) – 5 goals
2008
David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals
2012
Fernando Torres (Spain), Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Mandzukic (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 3 goals
2016
Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals
2020
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 5 goals

