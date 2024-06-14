MagazineBuy Print

Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe: Top players to watch out for in EURO 2024

Let’s have a look at the top stars that will take the field during UEFA Euro 2024 which kicks off on June 15 in Germany.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(L-R) Harry Kane of England, Kylian Mbappe of France and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal will headline Euro 2024.
(L-R) Harry Kane of England, Kylian Mbappe of France and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal will headline Euro 2024.
infoIcon

(L-R) Harry Kane of England, Kylian Mbappe of France and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal will headline Euro 2024.

The 17th edition of the European Championships, also known as UEFA Euro 2024, will kick off in Germany on June 14 2024 with the host nation taking on Scotland in a Group A fixture at the Munich Football Arena.

The 24 participating teams have been divided into six groups of four, from where the top two directly make it to the playoff stages. The four best third-place finishers will also progress to the round of 16.

The final is set to be staged at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14 2024.

The event will be graced by some of the best footballing talent in the world. Let’s have a look at the top stars of UEFA Euro 2024:

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

In what could be his international tournament for Portugal, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to sign off on a high.

The 2016 Euro winner has had a good season at Al Nassr scoring 35 goals and providing 11 assists in 31 league games this season.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match between Iceland and Portugal in Reykjavík.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match between Iceland and Portugal in Reykjavík. | Photo Credit: Arni Torfason/ AP
lightbox-info

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match between Iceland and Portugal in Reykjavík. | Photo Credit: Arni Torfason/ AP

With 128 goals in 206 appearances for the national team so far, Ronaldo’s experience will be invaluable for the team. But, it remains to be seen if coach Roberto Martinez will start him every game.

Kylian Mbappe - France

His time in France might be coming to an end in league football, but the 25-year-old is leading a new generation of French stars looking for continental success for the first time in 24 years.

FILE PHOTO: France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS

After a productive season in the league for Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 27 goals in 29 league games, Mbappe will hope for redemption this time out, four years after his missed penalty helped Switzerland get a famous win in the Round of 16.

Luka Modric - Croatia

Leading a generation of Croatia stars who have managed deep runs into every international tournament, including a final appearance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Modric is set for one last hurrah.

FILE PHOTO: Croatia's Luka Modric waves to the fans after the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal against Argentina.
FILE PHOTO: Croatia’s Luka Modric waves to the fans after the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal against Argentina. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Croatia’s Luka Modric waves to the fans after the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal against Argentina. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS

The 38-year-old looks set to extend his stay at Spanish giant Real Madrid for another year and will look to inspire his teammates to success in the continental competition.

Harry Kane - England

The beaten finalist in the previous edition of the European Championships, England and its young core will look to go one step further in Germany this year.

Led by talismanic striker Harry Kane, the all-time leading goalscorer for the country, England has a chance to go all the way this time.

FILE PHOTO: England's Harry Kane celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier match against Malta.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Harry Kane celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier match against Malta. | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS/ Reuters
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: England’s Harry Kane celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier match against Malta. | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS/ Reuters

Kane has had an excellent debut season at Bayern Munich, bagging the European Golden Shoe with 36 goals this season despite enduring a trophy-less season in the German capital.

Toni Kroos - Germany

German midfielder will be playing the last match of his career on home soil during Euro 2024 after announcing his retirement from club football after spending a decade at Real Madrid.

FILE PHOTO: Toni Kroos of Germany during a match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena.
FILE PHOTO: Toni Kroos of Germany during a match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Toni Kroos of Germany during a match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2014 World Cup winner has had a trophy laden career at Bayern Munich, Madrid and the national team and will be looking to add a Euro winners medal to his 2014 World Cup trophy before hanging up his boots.

