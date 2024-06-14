MagazineBuy Print

USA vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Ireland match start time, venue, details, squads

USA vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the timings and other details for the United States of America vs Ireland cricket match, being held in Lauderhill on Friday.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates the dismissal of India‘s captain Rohit Sharma.
USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates the dismissal of India‘s captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates the dismissal of India‘s captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: ANI

The United States of America and Ireland will face off in a T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday.

While the USA has two wins from three matches, Ireland is still winless in the tournament after playing two games.

USA vs Ireland match details and streaming info:

When will USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held on Friday, June 14.

When will USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill.

How to watch USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
USA
Monank Patel (c) (wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous (wk), Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netralvakar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

