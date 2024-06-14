USA vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Ireland match start time, venue, details, squads

The United States of America and Ireland will face off in a T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday.

While the USA has two wins from three matches, Ireland is still winless in the tournament after playing two games.

USA vs Ireland match details and streaming info:

When will USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held on Friday, June 14.

When will USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill.

How to watch USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.