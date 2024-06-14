MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for the European Championship in Germany?

Take a look at all the 24 teams taking part in the 17th edition of the European Championship kicking off in Germany on June 14.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 07:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
General view of the European Championship trophy.
General view of the European Championship trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view of the European Championship trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

International football is upon us as the Euro 2024 is set to kick off in Germany on June 14 with the host nation taking on Scotland in the tournament opener at the Munich Football Arena.

While Germany qualified as the host, the other 23 nations were selected through the qualifying tournament and the playoffs, which began in March of 2023. Georgia is the only nation to make its debut at the European Championship after beating Greece 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the playoff.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Spain announces final 26-member squad, Pau Cubarsi, Aleix Garcia left out

With three titles each, Germany and Spain will look to break the tie and become the team with the most titles in European Championship history.

Take a look at all the 24 teams taking part in the 17th edition Europe’s premier international competition:

GROUP A

Germany
Scotland
Hungary
Switzerland

GROUP B

Spain
Croatia
Italy
Albania

GROUP C

Slovenia
Denmark
Serbia
England

GROUP D

Netherlands
France
Poland
Austria

GROUP E

Ukraine
Slovakia
Belgium
Romania

GROUP F

Portugal
Czech Republic
Gerogia
Turkey

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

