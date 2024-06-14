Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for the European Championship in Germany?

International football is upon us as the Euro 2024 is set to kick off in Germany on June 14 with the host nation taking on Scotland in the tournament opener at the Munich Football Arena.

While Germany qualified as the host, the other 23 nations were selected through the qualifying tournament and the playoffs, which began in March of 2023. Georgia is the only nation to make its debut at the European Championship after beating Greece 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the playoff.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Spain announces final 26-member squad, Pau Cubarsi, Aleix Garcia left out

With three titles each, Germany and Spain will look to break the tie and become the team with the most titles in European Championship history.

Take a look at all the 24 teams taking part in the 17th edition Europe’s premier international competition:

GROUP A

Germany Scotland Hungary Switzerland

GROUP B

Spain Croatia Italy Albania

GROUP C

Slovenia Denmark Serbia England

GROUP D

Netherlands France Poland Austria

GROUP E

Ukraine Slovakia Belgium Romania

GROUP F