Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for the European Championship in Germany?

International football is upon us as the Euro 2024 is set to kick off in Germany on June 14 with the host nation taking on Scotland in the tournament opener at the Munich Football Arena.
While Germany qualified as the host, the other 23 nations were selected through the qualifying tournament and the playoffs, which began in March of 2023. Georgia is the only nation to make its debut at the European Championship after beating Greece 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the playoff.
ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Spain announces final 26-member squad, Pau Cubarsi, Aleix Garcia left out
With three titles each, Germany and Spain will look to break the tie and become the team with the most titles in European Championship history.
Take a look at all the 24 teams taking part in the 17th edition Europe’s premier international competition:
GROUP A
GROUP B
GROUP C
GROUP D
GROUP E
GROUP F
Latest on Sportstar
- AFG vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Papua New Guinea six wickets down; Afghanistan in control
- ENG vs OMAN: England records fastest run-chase in T20 World Cup history
- ENG vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Ruthless England blows away Oman to keep super eight hopes alive
- T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after ENG vs OMAN: England alive in super eight race after beating Oman
- England vs Oman highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG completes 48-run chase in 3.1 overs against Oman
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE