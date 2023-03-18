Ward-Prowse stoppage time penalty earns Southampton 3-3 draw against Spurs

A controversial stoppage-time penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse earned bottom-placed Southampton a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after the visitor had led by two goals on Saturday.

Goals by Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic looked to have sealed the points for fourth-placed Tottenham in the second half but Southampton produced an amazing recovery from 3-1 down.

Theo Walcott gave it a lifeline with a close-range finish in the 77th minute shortly after Perisic’s volley appeared to have sealed a vital three points for Tottenham in its bid to finish the season in the top four.

Then in the 90th minute Tottenham substitute Pape Sarr was adjudged to have fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles as he attempted to clear the bouncing ball.

After a long VAR check, Ward-Prowse delivered his spot kick high into the top corner beyond former Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Tottenham remains in fourth place with 49 points from 28 games but Newcastle United, in fifth, is only two points adrift with two games in hand. Southampton remains bottom with 23 points.

Leeds out of relegation zone with 4-2 win over Wolves

Leeds United earned a vital three points in its fight for Premier League survival with an entertaining 4-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, to ensure it heads into the international break above the relegation zone.

Leeds, which started the day second-bottom in the table, climbed five places to 14th after registering just its sixth league win of the season and second since manager Javi Gracia took over at the end of February.