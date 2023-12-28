MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Club World Cup allowed Man City to refocus, says boss Guardiola

In its first match since winning the Club World Cup, City climbed back into the league’s top four thanks to second-half goals by Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 10:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Phil Foden is congratulated after scoring his sides first goal.
Manchester City’s Phil Foden is congratulated after scoring his sides first goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Phil Foden is congratulated after scoring his sides first goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Going to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup helped Manchester City pull itself together and refocus, manager Pep Guardiola said after the champion got its Premier League campaign back on track with a 3-1 comeback victory over Everton on Wednesday.

In its first match since winning the Club World Cup, City climbed back into the league’s top four thanks to second-half goals by Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva.

City moved above Tottenham Hotspur into fourth place with 37 points from 18 games, five behind leader Liverpool, having played a game less.

City’s quest for an unprecedented fourth successive league title hit turbulence before Christmas with a defeat by third-placed Aston Villa and draws against Tottenham and Crystal Palace, but Guardiola was pleased with the mentality his players showed at Goodison Park.

“I remember on the plane coming back from Saudi Arabia, I listened to the players when they didn’t know I was listening, and they started to talk about Everton,” Guardiola said.

Also read | I must be from different planet, says Everton’s Dyche after penalty decision

“I said ‘wow, this is my team’. I have the feeling they still want to try.

“We play many games this season and people say we are not the same. We have lost one of the last 13 (excluding the Club World Cup). We don’t talk enough about how good we are.”

The win against Everton came at a cost with defender John Stones being forced off due to an injury against his former club.

“It doesn’t look good, but we will see. It’s his ankle,” Guardiola told Amazon Prime.

The European champion, who also won the UEFA Super Cup this year, has missed the influence of injured Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne while a foot problem has denied it the services of Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland recently.

“He (Haaland) feels better, but he hasn’t made one training session with us,” he said. “Hopefully, in January, he can come back with us.

“Kevin is close... we have to be careful. If you don’t handle the timings good, you can get injured again.”

City next hosts promoted Sheffield United on Saturday.

