Football

Guardiola says Man City injuries prompted deadline day transfer of Akanji

City signed the 27-year-old Swiss defender from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract for a fee of around 15 million pounds ($17.32 million).

Reuters
02 September, 2022 22:43 IST
02 September, 2022 22:43 IST
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is second in the Premier League with 13 points from five games, two points behind Arsenal

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is second in the Premier League with 13 points from five games, two points behind Arsenal | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

City signed the 27-year-old Swiss defender from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract for a fee of around 15 million pounds ($17.32 million).

Manchester City’s recent injury problems at the heart of their defence and a hectic schedule prompted them to seal a transfer deadline day deal for Swiss international centre back Manuel Akanji, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

City signed the 27-year-old from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract for a fee of around 15 million pounds ($17.32 million), making him their fifth signing of the transfer window which closed on Thursday.

Guardiola’s side will be without Aymeric Laporte for another month as he recovers from knee surgery while his fellow defender Nathan Ake is fit again after overcoming a muscle injury.

Also Read
Transfer Deadline Day 2022, Window closes, Highlights: Man United’s Antony costliest signing

“We had four incredible centre backs... Aymeric had a tough injury, he’s getting better but still one month or half... Nathan had some concerns,” Guardiola told reporters before Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

“We couldn’t live with just two centre backs with this schedule. We had an opportunity to bring a player with one year left on his contract, incredibly experienced.

“He is perfect for what we need... good in the build-up. We felt it versus Dortmund. (We are) pleased he’s here.”

Guardiola said he will not force Laporte into action before the next international break later this month.

“One month ago we said September or October. Early October. He’ll be ready after the international break,” the Spaniard said.

“We won’t force it. Knee is a tough injury.”

City are second in the table with 13 points from five games, two points behind Arsenal who have made a perfect start.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Transfer Day: Top spenders (clubs) across 5 leagues

Transfer Day: Top 10 most expensive signings across leagues

Would you cycle 90km to meet Mbappe? An 8-year-old did

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us