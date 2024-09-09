MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ireland keeper Kelleher hints at Liverpool exit

Kelleher is Liverpool’s reserve keeper behind first-choice Alisson Becker and will fall further down the pecking order once Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives from Valencia in July 2025.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 17:45 IST , Dublin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Caoimhín Liverpool’s Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher looks at the ball during the pre-season club friendly football match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC.
Caoimhín Liverpool’s Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher looks at the ball during the pre-season club friendly football match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Caoimhín Liverpool’s Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher looks at the ball during the pre-season club friendly football match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed he would consider leaving Liverpool in search of regular first-team action.

The 25-year-old started Ireland’s 2-0 Nations League defeat against England on Saturday and is set to feature when Greece visit Dublin on Tuesday.

However, Kelleher is Liverpool’s reserve keeper behind first-choice Alisson Becker and will fall further down the pecking order once Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives from Valencia in July 2025.

Kelleher was disappointed to hear of Liverpool’s deal for Georgia international and hinted it could be time to leave Anfield.

“I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out,” he told reporters on Monday.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

ALSO READ | Nations League: Fabian Ruiz double helps 10-man Spain thump Switzerland 4-1

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

Kelleher is a two-time League Cup winner with the Reds, memorably helping them win the 2022 edition against Chelsea by scoring in the penalty shoot-out.

He also deputised ably for Alisson last season after the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury and made 26 appearances in total.

Nottingham Forest reportedly made several offers for Kelleher before this season but were rebuffed by Liverpool.

Asked how close he came to leaving during the summer, Kelleher said: “My mission was to go out and play, and be a number one.

“It has been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well. It is not always in my hands to make the decision. My ambition is to prove I am good enough to play week in, week out.”

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Ireland /

Nations League /

England /

Caoimhin Kelleher /

Alisson /

Nottingham Forest

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ireland keeper Kelleher hints at Liverpool exit
    AFP
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 9: Senior National Aquatic Championships to begin on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  3. UWCL 2024-25: Full details UEFA Women’s Champions League second round draw matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. Intercontinental Cup: What happened when India last played Syria?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deadline approaching for appeals in doping case against US Open champion Jannik Sinner
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ireland keeper Kelleher hints at Liverpool exit
    AFP
  2. UWCL 2024-25: Full details UEFA Women’s Champions League second round draw matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo ‘upset’ over Ballon d’Or shortlist omission
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea’s Sam Kerr not rushing return from ACL injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ireland keeper Kelleher hints at Liverpool exit
    AFP
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 9: Senior National Aquatic Championships to begin on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  3. UWCL 2024-25: Full details UEFA Women’s Champions League second round draw matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. Intercontinental Cup: What happened when India last played Syria?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deadline approaching for appeals in doping case against US Open champion Jannik Sinner
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment