Football

Prosecutors seek trial for former Juventus chairman Agnelli

Prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Turin, where Juventus are based, have been investigating the club’s accounting and statements made to financial markets over the past three years.

Reuters
01 December, 2022 16:37 IST
01 December, 2022 16:37 IST
(file photo) Juventus President Andrea Agnelli.

(file photo) Juventus President Andrea Agnelli. | Photo Credit: AP

Prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Turin, where Juventus are based, have been investigating the club’s accounting and statements made to financial markets over the past three years.

 Prosecutors in Italy have requested that former Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself stand trial over allegations of false accounting at the country’s most successful soccer team, a senior source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Turin, where Juventus are based, have been investigating the club’s accounting and statements made to financial markets over the past three years.

Agnelli stepped down as chairman earlier this week. Juventus have denied any wrongdoing and the club said on Wednesday that it would defend its interests with all sporting and legal bodies.

Under Italian law, a request for trial is notified to suspects only once a court hearing has been scheduled. At the end of the actual hearing, a judge must decide whether to send the defendants to trial or acquit them.

Turin prosecutors allege the club understated its financial losses for three seasons - 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

They have been looking into the values ascribed to player transfers between clubs and whether, as stated, salaries were sacrificed during the COVID-19 pandemic or simply deferred.

The club is controlled by the Agnelli family’s Exor holding group and its shares also trade on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Exor said on Thursday it had no comment on Juventus. .

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

Ronaldo - How it all went wrong for the Portugal star at Manchester United

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us