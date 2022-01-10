PSG grabs late 1-1 draw at Lyon

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a late equaliser from substitute Thilo Kehrer to grab a 1-1 draw at an inspired Lyon.

Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta scored in the eighth minute as Lyon took control but, after Kylian Mbappe hit the post for PSG, Kehrer hit a scuffed shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 76th that bounced over goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

PSG is 11 points ahead of second-place Nice and Marseille. But PSG has won just two of its last six games and needed last-gasp equalisers against Lens and lowly Lorient heading into the winter break. Similar frailties were exposed again as Lyon’s audacious approach paid off.

PSG had struggled to contain the slick and powerful Paqueta in Paris back in September, when he opened the scoring only for PSG to benefit from a soft penalty and a goal in the final seconds of injury time to win 2-1.

Lyon started strongly again and Houssem Aouar had just gone close when Paqueta opened the scoring, hitting a fine low drive from the right edge of the penalty area. Bruno Guimaraes opened up PSG’s fragile defence with a superb curling pass from midfield into Paqueta’s path, and he finished with confidence — just like in Paris.

Lopes then made a fine save from PSG defender Marquinhos’ lob and Mbappe hit the post as the visiting team fought back.

But PSG’s flagging midfield was easily bypassed again in the 59th when striker Moussa Dembele raced clear, only for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to save his low shot from the right. Mbappe sliced a shot over in the 71st from the left when team-mates waited for a pass in the area and hit the bar in the 82nd.

But defeat would have been harsh on a Lyon side far better than 11th place suggests.