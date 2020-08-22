Police rescind ban on PSG shirts in Marseille during Champions League final

A ban on Paris Saint-Germain fans wearing their club's shirt in the city centre of Marseille during the Champions League final on Sunday has been rescinded, Marseille police announced on Friday.

The ban was introduced after disturbances broke out in the city, home to PSG's arch-rival Olympique de Marseille, during PSG's 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League semifinal game on Tuesday.

L'Equipe reported that Marseille ultras patrolled the Old Port district of the city and threatened PSG fans, with one man arrested.

Marseille police said in a statement the ban was put in place to protect PSG supporters but was cancelled due to the “incomprehension caused by the decree”.

PSG faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Sunday.