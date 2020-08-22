Football Football Police rescind ban on PSG shirts in Marseille during Champions League final The ban on Paris Saint-Germain fans wearing their club's shirt in the city centre of Marseille during the Champions League final has been rescinded. Reuters 22 August, 2020 13:25 IST The ban was initially introduced after disturbances broke out in Marseille, home to PSG's arch-rival Olympique de Marseille, during PSG's 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League semifinal. - AP Photo Reuters 22 August, 2020 13:25 IST A ban on Paris Saint-Germain fans wearing their club's shirt in the city centre of Marseille during the Champions League final on Sunday has been rescinded, Marseille police announced on Friday.The ban was introduced after disturbances broke out in the city, home to PSG's arch-rival Olympique de Marseille, during PSG's 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League semifinal game on Tuesday.RELATED| Champions League: PSG's Di Maria feeling good vibes on 'home' ground L'Equipe reported that Marseille ultras patrolled the Old Port district of the city and threatened PSG fans, with one man arrested.Marseille police said in a statement the ban was put in place to protect PSG supporters but was cancelled due to the “incomprehension caused by the decree”.PSG faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Sunday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos