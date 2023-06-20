PSG keeper Rico out of coma after riding accident

Published : Jun 20, 2023 07:54 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has come out of an induced coma after doctors stopped sedating him following a horse-riding accident last month, his wife said on Monday.

The Spaniard suffered serious injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in southern Spain on May 28.

He was given permission by French champions PSG to take part in the pilgrimage.

“I knew from the beginning that he was going to pull through because he is a champion... We are already seeing the light,” Rico’s wife Alba Silva told local media outside the hospital in Seville where the player is being treated.