PSG keeper Rico out of coma after riding accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has come out of an induced coma after doctors stopped sedating him following a horse-riding accident last month, his wife said on Monday.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 07:54 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Sergio Rico.
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Sergio Rico. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Sergio Rico. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has come out of an induced coma after doctors stopped sedating him following a horse-riding accident last month, his wife said on Monday.

The Spaniard suffered serious injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in southern Spain on May 28.

He was given permission by French champions PSG to take part in the pilgrimage.

READ | Euro qualifier: Mihaila helps Romania stun Swiss in thrilling draw

“I knew from the beginning that he was going to pull through because he is a champion... We are already seeing the light,” Rico’s wife Alba Silva told local media outside the hospital in Seville where the player is being treated.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
