PSG's Kylian Mbappe has ankle sprain, no word on Champions League chances

Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward Kylian Mbappe was diagnosed with an ankle sprain on Saturday, after he limped off in the first half of PSG's 1-0 French Cup final win against Saint-Etienne, as football returned in the country after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 21-year-old World Cup-winner was injured by a rash and dangerous tackle from Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute, with his right ankle turning as he fell. Perrin was sent off after a video review and Mbappe limped down the tunnel to the dressing room.

"It just cracked a bit,” Mbappe told French President Emmanuel Macron after the final, as PSG players were about to collect their medals.

Mbappe, who was left writhing in pain on the field after the tackle, is a key player in PSG's hunt for four titles this season.

