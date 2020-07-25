Football Football PSG's Kylian Mbappe has ankle sprain, no word on Champions League chances The 21-year-old World Cup-winner was injured by a rash and dangerous tackle from Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 19:10 IST Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts after sustaining an injury. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 19:10 IST Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward Kylian Mbappe was diagnosed with an ankle sprain on Saturday, after he limped off in the first half of PSG's 1-0 French Cup final win against Saint-Etienne, as football returned in the country after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.The 21-year-old World Cup-winner was injured by a rash and dangerous tackle from Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute, with his right ankle turning as he fell. Perrin was sent off after a video review and Mbappe limped down the tunnel to the dressing room.READ| PSG beats 10-man St Etienne to win French Cup but Mbappe injured "It just cracked a bit,” Mbappe told French President Emmanuel Macron after the final, as PSG players were about to collect their medals.Mbappe, who was left writhing in pain on the field after the tackle, is a key player in PSG's hunt for four titles this season.(With inputs from Reuters and AP) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos