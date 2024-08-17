MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG signs midfielder Desire Doue from Rennes

Doue, who had been at Rennes since the age of five, signed a contract with PSG until 2029 in a deal reportedly worth 50 million euros ($55.14 million), according to French media.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 17:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Desire Doue #11 of Team France looks dejected during the Men’s Gold Medal match between France and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 09, 2024, in Paris, France.
Desire Doue #11 of Team France looks dejected during the Men’s Gold Medal match between France and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 09, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Paris St Germain has signed 19-year-old midfielder Desire Doue from Rennes on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25: Old Trafford gets new hero after Zirkzee scores late winner against Fulham for Man United

“It is a great joy to join Paris St Germain. I feel excitement but also a lot of happiness and pride. It’s a dream come true today,” Doue said in a club statement.

Doue made his senior debut for Rennes in 2022 and in the last two seasons, has made 57 league appearances, scoring seven goals. He was part of the French team, which won a silver medal at the Olympic Games this month.

PSG began its title defence with a 4-1 win away to Le Havre on Friday.

