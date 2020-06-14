Football Football PSG sporting director: 'Cavani, Silva to leave the club' Both players will be involved in the Champions League campaign, which is expected to be concluded in August. Reuters Paris 14 June, 2020 16:56 IST Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer Edinson Cavani will be out of contract at the end of June and has been heavily linked with Inter and Atletico Madrid. - AFP Reuters Paris 14 June, 2020 16:56 IST Paris St Germain's record goalscorer Edinson Cavani and captain Thiago Silva will leave the club after the conclusion of the Champions League campaign, the Ligue 1 side’s sporting director has said.Both players’ contracts are due to expire in June and Leonardo told Le Journal du Dimanche that they would not be handed extensions.Cavani, who joined PSG from Napoli in 2013, is the club's all-time top scorer with 200 goals in all competitions and has made over 300 appearances.“It was a difficult decision to make, they are players who made their mark on the club's history,” Leonardo said.READ | "He isn't made for this club" - Bayern to forget Sane and target Leverkusen star Havertz “We had to make a decision based on logic.”Both players will be involvedin the Champions League campaign, which is expected to be concluded in August.PSG qualified for the quarterfinals after eliminating Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.After more than three months off during the COVID-19 crisis, the team will resume training on June 22, with Neymar expected to be on the ground after returning from Brazil on Saturday.Leonardo said he expected the Brazil forward to be at the club next season.“Nothing tells us otherwise,” said Leonardo when asked if Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe would still be there next season.“They still have two years on their contracts and we're more thinking about the future with them. We want to go forward.”PSG was crowned champion on April 30 when the league brought the season to an end as part of the country's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos