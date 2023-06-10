Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neymar ‘already knew’ Messi was Miami-bound

Neymar was in Miami on vacation and attended Game Three of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 12:08 IST , Rio de Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Neymar and Lionel Messi after the Copa America Final between Brazil and Argentina at the Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, on July 10, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Neymar and Lionel Messi after the Copa America Final between Brazil and Argentina at the Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, on July 10, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Neymar and Lionel Messi after the Copa America Final between Brazil and Argentina at the Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, on July 10, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazilian striker Neymar revealed Friday he was in on the secret that Lionel Messi was leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami before it was officially announced.

“I already knew it!” exclaimed the Brazilian, laughing, in response to a question on the YouTube channel of NBA Brazil about his reaction to the announcement of the departure of his Argentine teammate for Florida.

Neymar was in Miami on vacation and attended Game Three of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Messi in Beijing for friendly before move to Miami

“I knew he would come here, we had already talked about it. I told him he would be happy in Miami”, said Neymar, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 and then for the last two seasons at PSG.

“I’m very happy for him, and at the same time a little sad because he left,” added the Brazilian star, whose own future at PSG is uncertain after another injury-marred season.

Neymar said he was confident that Messi will help MLS reach new heights: “It will be a much more popular league, with a lot more viewers, and everyone should benefit from it.”

World Cup winner Messi, 35, announced on Wednesday he was heading to Inter Miami in the twilight of his epic career, rather than returning to Barcelona, or joining his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Neymar /

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami FC /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neymar ‘already knew’ Messi was Miami-bound
    AFP
  2. G.R. Viswanath: Champion batter’s day out at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 4 as Denver moves closer to maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zverev feels ready to gun for elusive Grand Slam title
    Reuters
  5. French Open finalist Ruud hopes Grand Slam dreams gain lift-off
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Neymar ‘already knew’ Messi was Miami-bound
    AFP
  2. Pressure takes us to new heights, says City’s Dias
    Reuters
  3. UEFA charge West Ham and Fiorentina for Conference League final incidents
    Reuters
  4. Inter won’t just defend, says Man City’s Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Messi in Beijing for friendly before move to Miami
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neymar ‘already knew’ Messi was Miami-bound
    AFP
  2. G.R. Viswanath: Champion batter’s day out at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 4 as Denver moves closer to maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zverev feels ready to gun for elusive Grand Slam title
    Reuters
  5. French Open finalist Ruud hopes Grand Slam dreams gain lift-off
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment