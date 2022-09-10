Match Report: READ HERE

Full Time! PSG gets back on top of the table with a 1-0 win over Brest A first-half goal by Neymar from Lionel Messi’s assist was the difference in the tight contest as PSG wins the match 1-0 to go on top of the table.

90’

Foul! Kimpembe runs into Cardona in what look like a string challenge and the Brest coach is furious why the French defender was not sent off. He is on a yellow card already

87’

Substitution for PSG! In: Marquinhos, Out: Vitinha

85’

Shot! Vitinha gets the ball in the midfield from Nuno Mendes and he shoots for goal from distance. However, the shot flies off target.

82’

PSG looks to change its gears in the last few minutes of the match a Neymar and Mbappe have both been benched by the manager, testing his team’s bench strength at the moment.

77’

Change for PSG! In: Sarabia. Out: Mbappe

71’ Save! Slimani’s penalty saved by Donnarumma Slimani shoots to his right and Donnarumma gets his calculations correct to stop the goal as PSG maintains its lead at 1-0.

70’

Penalty! Fadiga is brought down by Kimpembe and the referee points to the spot. After a VAR check, the penalty stays and Slimani steps up for the spot kick.

69’

Shot! Neymar’s shot for Bernat is intercepted by Brest, but the clearance falls for Messi, who shoots on target. But Bizot makes a regulation save.

67’

Chance! Neymar delivers a chip for Hakimi, who makes a run along the right flank and cuts in to his left. However, he fails to beat the keeper and earns a corner kick.

62’ Change in personnel for PSG and Brest! PSG: Fabian Ruiz replaces Marco Verratti Brest: Achraf Dari and Hugo Magnetti replaces Christophe Herelle and Mahdi Camara

61’

Kimpembe gets the ball into a dangerous position this time and Mbappe makes a run behind the Brest defence to receive the ball. But he is eventually surrounded by red shirts as the attack is nipped in the bud.

58’

Chance! Messi and Mbappe play a one-two and then Mbappe makes a run into the box, beats the defence, but fails to keep the shot on target.

56’

Brest is keeping its defence extremely stringent at the moment, with one red shirt stuck to every forward played in white.

50’

Mbappe gets the ball along the left, crosses for Messi who heads it, only to see it hit the woodwork. Off the post again -- something that tormented the Argentine last season at the French capital as well.

48’

Honorat tries a run along the right flank -- something he has been doing throughout the game and Kimpembe comes to PSG’s rescue to clear the ball for a corner kick. The corner taken, is eventually cleared by Ramos

Second Half begins! Another 45 minutes begins as Paris Saint-Germain looks to build on its slender lead, while Brest, which barely escaped a red card will look for a comeback soon

Half-Time! PSG 1-0 Brest After a good save by Bizot in the last moments of the first half, a goal by Neymar from a Lionel Messi assist keeps Paris Saint-Germain ahead at the midway mark.

45’

Off side! Mbappe gets released in the final third and he beats the Brest goalkeeper easily to score. However, the linesman has the flag up and the goal is ruled out.

39’

Foul! Messi tries to shift from left to right but is pushed down as PSG earns a free kick. This is the Messi zone as he steps up for the kick. Neymar takes the free kick with a small chip, but Brest denies Mbappe from reaching as it clears the ball away

36’

Slimani nutmegs Ramos along the left flank and shifts to his right, but Ramos fouls him eventually to gift Brest a free kick at the edge of the corner.

30’ Neymar scores to put PSG ahead. PSG 1-0 Brest Messi delivers a beautiful long ball for Neymar and this time the Brazilian shoots the ball right into the net to put PSG ahead.

27’

Red card cancelled! The referee is advised by VAR that Neymar was, in fact, off side before the foul and thus, the red card stands cancelled. Lees-Mellou is back on the field.

25’

PSG attacks on the counter and Neymar is free and his solo run is stopped by a blatant foul by Lees Mellou and the referee first shows a yellow and then changes it to Red. Brest is reduced to 10 men.

20’

Chance! Bernat carries the ball into the box along the left flank and despite he being surrounded by red shirts, lofts the ball for Messi. Messi shoots on the volley, but it hits Mbappe and goes out for a goal kick.

18’

Messi gets the ball along the right flank and as he tries to cut to his left, he is fouled for a PSG free kick. The free kick is taken by Messi, but Slimani heads the ball clear.

17’

Save! Honorat tries a shot from long distance and keeps the ball on target. However, Donnarumma keeps the ball out with a good save.

13’

Another gorgeous pass from Messi! Messi delivers a chip from the centre for Bernat, who passes to Mbappe and this time, the French forward shoots off target.

11’

Chance on the other side! Messi delivers a beautiful lofted pass for Neymar, whose shot hits side netting. First real chance for PSG.

10’

Chance! Less Melou passes the ball to Honorat on the right and he crosses again. This time Slimani almost gets to the ball for a cross, which almost certainly could have tested the goalie, if he had got some contact

9’

Brest attacks on the counter and Honorat gets the ball along the right and he tries to switch the play with a cross, but it lacks direction as the ball goes out for a PSG throw-in

7’

After an early counter attack by PSG, the French champion is looking to absorb pressure and goes on for another attack. This time Bernat gets the ball along the left flank, but fails to capitalise on the chance.

5’

Chance! Ramos gets the ball along the right flank and he crosses for Neymar. However, Herelle intercepts to get the ball out of danger.

4’

Messi is being closesly marked by Brassier, who intercepts the ball before it goes to the Argentine and gets the ball back into the PSG half.

Kick Off! The Ligue 1 match is underway at Parc des Princes, with PSG starting in its away kit (white), from left to right and Brest, in red, starts from the other end.

Team Form! PSG has won four and drawn one match in its last five fixtures, while Brest has just one win its last five matches. It comes into the game after a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg.

Starting Lineups out! PSG: Donnarumma (GK), Mukiele, Kimpembe, Ramos, Hakimi, Bernat, Verratti, Vitinha, Neymar, Messi, Mbappe Brest: Bizot (GK), Duvenre, Brassier, Chardonnet, Herelle, Fadiga, Belkebla, Honorat, Less Melou, Camara, Slimani

Paris Saint-Germain will return to league action after its Champions League win over Juventus on Matchday 1,welcoming Brest at the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon.

Christophe Galtier’s side has been tremendous in attack, scoring 16 goals in its last five matches and will look to build on the same under its new manager. The side, however, has suffered with some internal conflicts, which looked clear during the Champions League clash, when Kylian Mbappe refused to cross to Neymar in the Juventus box.

ALSO READ: PSG considering legal action against troublemakers after Nice v Cologne violence

However, the manager has rubbished the rumours of a rift before the match, in the press-conference.

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I'm not giving you the runaround," Galtier told reporters on Friday.

"They are together in the training exercises, they are often together in the warm-ups. Yes, there was that match situation. And I discussed it yesterday with Kylian, who I think, I think, has discussed it with Ney.

"I am convinced that Kylian will make more decisive passes to Ney, as Ney is capable of making decisive passes to Kylian. But I haven't felt anything negative since the game in relation to this chance."

Brest, on the other hand, has failed to secure a win in its last three games and will look to turn its fortunes in the match. It has conceded 12 goals in its last four matches -- a hole it will look to plug against the Ligue 1 champion.