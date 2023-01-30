Ligue 1: Ten-man PSG held as dogged Reims strikes late

On-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun ran through to score a remarkable 96th-minute equaliser as Reims held 10-man Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

It looked like Neymar’s strike early in the second half would be enough for PSG to take all three points despite substitute Marco Verratti being sent off shortly after that goal.

But an impressive Reims side got the draw it richly deserved when Balogun broke away to fire home right at the death.

The result sees the club coached by 30-year-old Belgian-born Englishman Will Still extend its unbeaten run to 14 games between league and cup.

It remains in mid-table but has now drawn with the Parisians twice this season, its collective strength allowing a team of hungry young players to hold its own against PSG’s superstars.

PSG has now dropped points in three of its four league games in 2023, and while it remains three points clear of Lens at the top of the table, its form is a concern with the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich now little over two weeks away.