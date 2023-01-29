Football

PSG vs Reims, Ligue 1 LIVE score: 0-0 as half-time approaches

Follow for all Live updates from the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Reims.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 30 January, 2023 01:56 IST
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) fights for the ball.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) fights for the ball. | Photo Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

40’

Reims goalkeeper Diouf almost miskicks the ball and Messi thought he had pounced on the loose. Diouf must have had his heart in his mouth.

36’

Ito lunges into Neymar and the Brazilian takes a fall. Another yellow card for Reims.

32’

PSG funnelling almost all its attack down the left, through Mbappe. But it hasn’t yet to come to being productive for Galtier’s side yet.

28’

Reims has nullified the threat of Messi-Neymar-Mbappe successfully so far. Reims sets off on a counter and Marquinhos is forced to make a tactical foul and wins the first yellow card of the game.

24’

PSG taken aback by this confident Reims, which is unbeaten in all competitions for more than a month. Mbappe and Neymar have a chance to create a chance from a counter, but they fail to make the right passes.

18’

Flips and Ito combine and the latter manages to sneak another shot in for Reims, who are threatening to score more and more. Munestsi sneaks into the box and latches on to a cross from Flips, but Donnarumma is there to make a crucial save.

14’

Balogun again afforded space and time in the box. He takes a touch and turns and shoots, but it is straight at Donnarumma.

10’

Mbappe leading PSG’s press upfield as the host look to force mistakes out for Reims. But the visiting side break through and Balogun with the first real shot of the day and Donnarumma had to be alert there.

6’

Messi gets a few early touches of the ball as he drops deep to assess play. Reims gets its first chance to move forward, but fails to make Donnarumma work.

3’

Reims yet to get a good touch of the ball as PSG shuffle the ball around with ease.

Kick Off

PSG tries to play out from the back from the kick off and almost makes an error leading to a shot at goal. Loose from the host.

Playing 11s
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Soler, Verratti, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar
Reims: Diouf; Foket, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, De Smet; Munetsi, Matusiwa; Ito, Cajuste, Flips; Balogun
HEAD-TO-HEAD

PSG dominates the head-to-head record against  Reims. In 17 games between the two, the Parisians have won 11 while Reims has just three wins to its credit.

PREVIEW

PSG’s domestic challenge continues as it hosts Reims, on Monday, with its electric trio -- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar -- looking to continue their domination in the league

Reims comes into this game in decent form, being unbeaten since it lost to Lens right after the World Cup.

PSG on the other hand was quick to bounce back after a 1-3 defeat to title-chaser Lens, with the returning world champion Messi starring with a goal. But the side dipped to another league defeat, this time to Rennes, as competition heats up in Ligue 1.

Mbappe was brutal in his side’s stroll over Pays de Cassel in the French Cup, with the Qatar golden boot winner pumping in five goals in a 7-0 win.

The last time these two sides met, Reims succeeded in holding the Parisians to a 0-0 draw, in game marked by a Sergio Ramos red card.

When and where will PSG vs Reims be played?
The Ligue 1 match, PSG vs Reims will be played at Parc de Princes, France. The match is scheduled for a 1:15 am kick-off (9 pm Paris time).
Where can I watch PSG vs Reims on TV?
For viewers in India, PSG vs Reims will be live telecast on Sports18 SD and HD.
Where can I live stream PSG vs Reims?
PSG vs Reims can be live streamed on JioCinema in India.

