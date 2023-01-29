PSG vs Reims, Ligue 1: When, where to watch Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in action; Preview

HEAD-TO-HEAD

PSG dominates the head-to-head record against Reims. In 17 games between the two, the Parisians have won 11 while Reims has just three wins to its credit.

PREVIEW

PSG’s domestic challenge continues as it hosts Reims, on Monday, with its electric trio -- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar -- looking to continue their domination in the league

Predicted 11s Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar Reims possible: Diouf; Foket, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, Busi; Munetsi, Matusiwa; Ito, Zeneli, Flips; Balogun

Reims comes into this game in decent form, being unbeaten since it lost to Lens right after the World Cup.

Live the training week of our 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚜 before #PSGSDR on video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9Uh6s5m607 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 28, 2023

PSG on the other hand was quick to bounce back after a 1-3 defeat to title-chaser Lens, with the returning world champion Messi starring with a goal. But the side dipped to another league defeat, this time to Rennes, as competition heats up in Ligue 1.

Mbappe was brutal in his side’s stroll over Pays de Cassel in the French Cup, with the Qatar golden boot winner pumping in five goals in a 7-0 win.

The last time these two sides met, Reims succeeded in holding the Parisians to a 0-0 draw, in game marked by a Sergio Ramos red card.