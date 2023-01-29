Football

PSG vs Reims, Ligue 1: When, where to watch Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in action; Preview

Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Reims.

Team Sportstar
29 January, 2023 17:58 IST
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (L), Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (top) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) take part in a training session.

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (L), Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (top) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) take part in a training session. | Photo Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

HEAD-TO-HEAD

PSG dominates the head-to-head record against Reims. In 17 games between the two, the Parisians have won 11 while Reims has just three wins to its credit.

PREVIEW

PSG’s domestic challenge continues as it hosts Reims, on Monday, with its electric trio -- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar -- looking to continue their domination in the league

Predicted 11s
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar
Reims possible: Diouf; Foket, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, Busi; Munetsi, Matusiwa; Ito, Zeneli, Flips; Balogun

Reims comes into this game in decent form, being unbeaten since it lost to Lens right after the World Cup.

PSG on the other hand was quick to bounce back after a 1-3 defeat to title-chaser Lens, with the returning world champion Messi starring with a goal. But the side dipped to another league defeat, this time to Rennes, as competition heats up in Ligue 1.

Mbappe was brutal in his side’s stroll over Pays de Cassel in the French Cup, with the Qatar golden boot winner pumping in five goals in a 7-0 win.

The last time these two sides met, Reims succeeded in holding the Parisians to a 0-0 draw, in game marked by a Sergio Ramos red card.

When and where will PSG vs Reims be played?
The Ligue 1 match, PSG vs Reims will be played at Parc de Princes, France. The match is scheduled for a 1:15 am kick-off (9 pm Paris time).
Where can I watch PSG vs Reims on TV?
For viewers in India, PSG vs Reims will be live telecast on Sports18 SD and HD.
Where can I live stream PSG vs Reims?
PSG vs Reims can be live streamed on JioCinema in India.

