MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG without Neymar, Mbappe goes down 1-2 to Inter Milan in pre-season friendly

Vitinha gave PSG the lead early in the second half but goals from Sebastiano Esposito and Stefano Sensi in the final 10 minutes gave the UCL runner-up the win.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 18:11 IST , Tokyo, Japan - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Inter Milan’s Sebastiano Esposito celebrates after scoring the equaliser against PSG in a pre-season friendly.
Inter Milan’s Sebastiano Esposito celebrates after scoring the equaliser against PSG in a pre-season friendly. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Sebastiano Esposito celebrates after scoring the equaliser against PSG in a pre-season friendly. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan scored twice late in the second half to come from behind and beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Vitinha gave PSG the lead early in the second half but goals from Sebastiano Esposito and Stefano Sensi in the final 10 minutes gave the Champions League runner-up the win.

Neymar was among PSG’s substitutes but did not come off the bench. The Brazilian has not played since injuring his right ankle in February and undergoing surgery the following month.

ALSO READ
Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move

It was the final game of PSG’s visit to Japan, which has been overshadowed by the omission of superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe was left out of the squad on the eve of PSG’s departure, casting doubt on his future at the French champion.

PSG drew 0-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in its opening game in Japan, before going down 3-2 to J-League side Cerezo Osaka. It will now travel to South Korea to take on K-League side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

PSG begins the new French league campaign at home to Lorient on August 12. It dominated the opening stages and was unlucky when Marco Asensio hit the post and watched the rebound fly straight into the arms of Inter goalkeeper Filip Stankovic.

Achraf Hakimi smashed a free-kick over the bar soon after, before Hakan Calhanoglu tested PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with Inter’s first chance of the match.

ALSO READ
Mbappe-PSG controversy: Captain Marquinhos hopes for quick solution to transfer drama

Vitinha went close with a shot early in the second half but he made no mistake five minutes later. The Portuguese midfielder found himself in space on the edge of the box and let fly with a shot that gave Stankovic no chance.

Substitute Esposito pulled one back when he drilled the ball past Donnarumma in the 81st minute. Sensi then completed the turnaround two minutes later, calmly slotting home at the back post after another dangerous Inter attack.

Vitinha had a chance to equalise with the last action of the match but sent his free-kick high over the bar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

PSG /

Vitinha /

Neymar /

Kylian Mbappe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG without Neymar, Mbappe goes down 1-2 to Inter Milan in pre-season friendly
    AFP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Mavi cameo takes Central to 261; East qualifies for final after win vs West
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: India, West Indies head into series decider
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands coach Jonker pleased with ‘dream scenario’ after Vietnam rout in WWC 2023
    Reuters
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: US failed to take advantage of chances in Portugal draw, says Morgan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG without Neymar, Mbappe goes down 1-2 to Inter Milan in pre-season friendly
    AFP
  2. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs former Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tens of thousands of Boca Juniors fans welcome Cavani at Bombonera Stadium
    AP
  4. Velez fans violently attack club’s players at gunpoint
    Reuters
  5. Dani Alves set to be indicted in sexual assault case in Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG without Neymar, Mbappe goes down 1-2 to Inter Milan in pre-season friendly
    AFP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Mavi cameo takes Central to 261; East qualifies for final after win vs West
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: India, West Indies head into series decider
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands coach Jonker pleased with ‘dream scenario’ after Vietnam rout in WWC 2023
    Reuters
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: US failed to take advantage of chances in Portugal draw, says Morgan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment