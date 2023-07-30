MagazineBuy Print

Galatasaray signs Argentina forward Mauro Icardi from PSG

Galatasaray said it would pay a fee of 10 million euros ($11.02 million) to PSG over four seasons, while Icardi will be paid six million euros per season.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 17:43 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Icardi was on loan on Galatasaray last season and scored 22 goals and recorded seven assists in 24 league appearances.
infoIcon

Galatasaray has reached an agreement to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champion said on Sunday.

Galatasaray said it would pay a fee of 10 million euros ($11.02 million) to PSG over four seasons, while Icardi will be paid six million euros per season.

ALSO READ: Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move

Icardi was on loan on Galatasaray last season and scored 22 goals and recorded seven assists in 24 league appearances, helping the club to win a record 23rd title in May -- its first since the 2018-19 season.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal earlier this month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

