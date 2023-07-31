Al Hilal offers Rs 1,270 crore transfer fee for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen: Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal has offered a transfer fee of 140 million euros for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, the British Media reported on Monday.

According to Sky Sports, The transfer fee amounts to close to 1270 crores in Indian rupees and is expected to be one of the most expensive transfers of all time, should the deal progress.

The Saudi Pro League has seen a large number of high-profile footballers shift bases from European football, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson the latest addition in the league, who joined Al-Ettifaq this month.

Al Hilal, too, has made multiple signings from Europe, with Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibay, Portuguese Ruben Neves and Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic joining from Chelsea, Lazio and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively. They have also added former Barcelona winger Malcolm to bolster its attack.

Most recently, it offered a bid of €300m (£259m) for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe with the Ligue 1 side accepting the bid but the Frenchman eventually refused to agree personal terms with the club.

Al hilal has also brought back former Sporting CP and Benfica manager Jorge Jesus, who guided Turkish side Fenerbahce to the Turkish Cup title last season, its first trophy in nine years.

The 24-year-old Osimhen has turned heads with his remarkable performance with Napoli last season, with which he scored 31 goals and five assists in all competitions as the Serie A side won its first league title in 36 years.

Al Hilal finished third in the league last season, with 59 points from 33 games.