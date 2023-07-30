PSG recruits Barca reserve goalkeeper Arnau Tenas

Paris Saint-Germain has signed goalkeeper Arnau Tenas from the Barcelona B team on a three-year deal, the Ligue 1 champion announced on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Spaniard is set to take on the role of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s understudy, with PSG looking to offload Keylor Navas who has returned from loan to English club Nottingham and Sergio Rico recovering from a traumatic brain injury after a horse riding accident in Spain.
Tenas said he was “thinking strongly about Sergio Rico” in the statement released by PSG, currently on tour in Japan and South Korea.
European U19 champion in 2019, Tenas has never played in the Barca first team.
