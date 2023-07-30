MagazineBuy Print

PSG recruits Barca reserve goalkeeper Arnau Tenas

The Spaniard is set to take on the role of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s understudy, with PSG looking to offload Keylor Navas, who has returned from loan to English club Nottingham and Sergio Rico.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 19:06 IST , TOKYO - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: European U19 champion in 2019, Tenas has never played in the Barca first team.
FILE PHOTO: European U19 champion in 2019, Tenas has never played in the Barca first team. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: European U19 champion in 2019, Tenas has never played in the Barca first team. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris Saint-Germain has signed goalkeeper Arnau Tenas from the Barcelona B team on a three-year deal, the Ligue 1 champion announced on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is set to take on the role of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s understudy, with PSG looking to offload Keylor Navas who has returned from loan to English club Nottingham and Sergio Rico recovering from a traumatic brain injury after a horse riding accident in Spain.

Tenas said he was “thinking strongly about Sergio Rico” in the statement released by PSG, currently on tour in Japan and South Korea.

European U19 champion in 2019, Tenas has never played in the Barca first team.

