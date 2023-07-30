MagazineBuy Print

Rashford considered leaving Manchester United before Ten Hag’s arrival

Rashford won United's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards following a stellar campaign in which he scored 30 goals across all competitions as the club finished third in the Premier League and won the League Cup.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 18:11 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag congratulates Marcus Rashford as he leaves the pitch against Leeds United. 
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag congratulates Marcus Rashford as he leaves the pitch against Leeds United.  | Photo Credit: AP
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag congratulates Marcus Rashford as he leaves the pitch against Leeds United.  | Photo Credit: AP

England forward Marcus Rashford considered leaving Manchester United before the 2022-23 season but said he decided to remain at Old Trafford after being allowed to play with more freedom under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford won United’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards following a stellar campaign in which he scored 30 goals across all competitions as the club finished third in the Premier League and won the League Cup.

The 25-year-old, a product of United’s youth system, signed a five-year contract with the club earlier this month.

Boca Juniors signs Uruguay’s Cavani from Valencia on a free transfer

Asked if he had thought about moving away from United before the previous season, Rashford told British media: “Before the manager came maybe a little bit.

“But it’s football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he came to the club at the right time for me, the timing worked out,” he added, before explaining what had changed under Ten Hag.

“Freedom we were just a little bit rigid in the past, sometimes you’re not enjoying your football and that was the case with me. I wasn’t enjoying my football as much as I should be, as much I was used to enjoying it.

“Because of that it influenced my performance and ultimately that’s how I am as a person; if I’m not happy then it’s difficult for me to play my best football.”

United kick off its Premier League campaign on August 14 at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

